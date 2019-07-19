Heat wave: Temperatures expected to feel like 110-115 this weekend

An excessive heat warning has been issued through Sunday evening for Currituck County, and a heat advisory is in effect for Dare County beaches, with heat index values this weekend expected to climb to up to 115 degrees.

Forecasters expect the worst of the sizzling weather Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Currituck and southeastern Virginia are looking at the worst of the heat, with 110-115 index values, with beaches from Southern Shores to Hatteras faring slightly better at a cool 105 to 109 degrees.

The National Weather Service says prolonged exposure or any strenuous activity may quickly lead to heat stroke.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Keep pets inside if possible.

The National Weather Service also predicts a moderate lightning risk for the Outer Banks today, and reminds folks “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

If you’re planning to cool off in the ocean, there is a moderate risk of rip currents south of Oregon Inlet today, including Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke.

Only experienced simmers who know how to escape a rip current should enter the water.

Never swim alone, and always take flotation.

