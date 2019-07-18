Nags Head beach renourishment playing a little hopscotch after pipe repair

After contractors spent the last few days working near mile post 16 north of Jennette’s Pier, the Nags Head beach renourishment project has jumped back to the mile post 15 area.

That’s because repairs have been completed on a pipe that feeds sand from the dredge to the beach off the 5800 block of South Virginia Dare Trail and the Village Beach Club.

[embedded content]

Drone footage near mile post 16 on Tuesday, July 16. [Video courtesy of Town of Nags Head]

“Work will continue to progress south for approximately another 4,000 feet; after that area has been completed, construction will return back to the subline near mile post 16,” said Nags Head town spokesperson Roberta Thuman on Tuesday.

Thuman added in Tuesday’s update on the project that construction progresses 5,000 feet on each side, north and south, of the submerged line.

“Once construction has been completed 5,000 feet in each direction, work will then move to another submerged line and the process will begin all over again,” Thuman said.

The next phase of the $42.7 million project has already started in South Nags Head, with installation of sand fencing and grass sprigging to stabilize the upper beach beginning just south of the Juncos Street access and moving towards mile post 21.

The Forrest Street beach access near mile post 15.5 remains closed to public parking. Pedestrians can still use the access.

