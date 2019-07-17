Two boys hospitalized after being struck by lightning while fishing off Rodanthe

Two boys, ages 11 and 14, were sent to the hospital after they were struck by lightning while fishing on the beach off Rodanthe Monday afternoon.

Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue posted pictures on Facebook of the damaged poles and reel the pair were holding when they were hit off the Mirlo Beach neighborhood on Hatteras Island around 4 p.m.

Both boys were knocked to the ground by the force of the bolt, and were transported to Outer Banks Hospital for initial treatment.

One was flown to a Norfolk hospital for further care, and was expected to be released Wednesday. The other boy was discharged on Monday, and according to authorities was back out fishing the next day.

