The Lost Colony is looking for a few cute ‘Virginia Dare babies’

The 82nd anniversary season of “The Lost Colony” commemorates the 432nd birthday of Virginia Dare, the first English child born in the New World to colonist Eleanor Dare on Aug. 18, 1587.

The Lost Colony continues its long celebrated tradition of using real babies during the Aug. 17th performance. Being a “Virginia Dare Baby” is a coveted role in the community that many local citizens have had the opportunity of being a part of. For Virginia Dare Night only, the prop baby swaddled in blankets, is replaced with these special guests. Virginia Dare Night is generously sponsored by First National Bank.

To be considered for the honor of appearing on stage, all babies must attend an audition meeting on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. in The Lost Colony Admin Building located by the Elizabethan Gardens within Fort Raleigh National Historic Site. The casting is open to all cheerful boys and girls that are 15 pounds or less. All Virginia Dare babies must be available for several hours on the evening of Aug. 17 for pre-show preparation and for The Lost Colony performance. All selected Virginia Dare babies will be introduced from the stage prior to the performance at 7:45 p.m.

In addition to the Virginia Dare Night performance, The Lost Colony and National Park Service will join forces in a special Virginia Dare Birthday Celebration starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Waterside Theatre with fun activities for families led by The Lost Colony company members and NPS employees. There will also be birthday cake served to kids 12 and under; the pre-show birthday celebration will be open and free to the public.

The Virginia Dare Birthday Celebration and Night is sponsored by First National Bank. More information is available on the website at thelostcolony.org or by calling the Ticket Office at 252-473-6000. The Lost Colony runs nightly through Aug. 23, except Sundays.

