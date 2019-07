Pomona Sprout, Kingsley Shacklebolt and Fawkes, juvenile green sea turtles rehabilitated at the STAR Center sea turtle hospital at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, return to the ocean at Coquina Beach Tuesday morning.

[embedded content]

Sea turtle release at Coquina Beach from OBX Today on Vimeo.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.