Teen struck by lightning in Rodanthe

A teenager was flown by helicopter to an area hospital after apparently being struck by lightning in Rodanthe late Monday afternoon.

Rescue crews were called to the beach in the area of Sea Gull Court right after 4 p.m. for a report of two children struck by lightning. According to preliminary information, it appears the teen was the only person struck.

The victim’s condition was unknown Monday night.

A fast-moving storm passed over the area about that time, spawning a waterspout many captured on cell phones.

