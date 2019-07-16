Heat wave continues hold on the area through the weekend, expands northward

Typical, middle-of-summer weather has settled in for the Outer Banks, eastern North Carolina and Virginia, and it will be at full strength through the weekend from Richmond to Rodanthe to Richlands.

A heat advisory continues on Tuesday for the Outer Banks and south of the Albemarle Sound, according to the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office.

“The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible,” the weather office posted Monday evening.

Forecasters say it will feel like it is up to 108 outside due to air temperatures in the upper 90s, and dewpoints in the lower 70s from midday until late evening.

The National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Va., which covers the counties north of the Albemarle Sound, says heat indices may reach or exceed 105 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday across interior northeast N.C., southeastern and central Virginia.

“Expect excessive heat and humidity Friday, Saturday and Sunday with widespread high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 and heat indices of 105 to 110,” said Wakefield forecasters.

Heat advisories will likely be issued for those areas and excessive heat warnings may be needed Friday and this weekend.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and again Thursday that will bring a brief respite to some locations.

But that also means increased chances of lightning strikes and even waterspouts. A 14-year-old teen was injured Monday by lightning on Hatteras Island, and the same cell spawned a waterspout over the Pamlico Sound.

Otherwise, the probability for thunderstorms will remain low each day through the weekend and be primarily in the afternoon and early evening.

A break down of the hot weather pattern as well as increased chances for thunderstorms may occur Monday or Tuesday of next week.

The National Weather Service provides advice about how to avoid heat illnesses:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Keep pets inside if possible.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.

