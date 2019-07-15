Dare County hurricane reentry permits now available online

To improve reentry permit service delivery, Dare County Emergency Management has established an online reentry permit process.

While no changes have been made to reentry priorities, all permits can now be obtained at DareNC.com/reentry. Permits from previous years will no longer be accepted.

While moving the process online allows permits to be obtained at any time, Dare County Emergency Management recommends going online now to obtain a 2019 permit. Doing so will help users understand how the new system works before permits are needed.

Following a mandatory evacuation order and when conditions allow, reentry priorities will be set by the Dare County Control Group. As reentry guidelines are established, details will be announced immediately and available on the Dare County website and through the Dare County Alert and Notification System. To receive alerts anyone can subscribe in advance at DareNC.com/alerts. During reentry, permit holders should print their permit and display it in plain view on the left side of their vehicle dashboard before arriving at a traffic control point. If unable to print your permit, have it readily available for display on your mobile device. Permit holders must also have their matching driver’s license/identification ready for inspection by law enforcement officers. Following reentry, permit holders should continue to have their permit available along with matching identification available for inspection at checkpoints throughout the County. Please note the system will deliver permits as Adobe PDF files attached to an email from reentry@darenc.com. If you complete the application and do not receive a response from reentry@darenc.com, please be sure to check your spam/junk mail folder. Once issued, all permits expire at the end of the calendar year. If you have questions about the new online reentry permit process, please call Dare County Emergency Management at 252.475.5655 during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

