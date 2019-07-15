Crews find body believed to be missing teacher near False Cape

Search crews on Sunday found a body believed to be a teacher who went missing on a school trip near False Cape July 9 after saving a student from drowning.

Rabbi Reuven Bauman, a 7th and 8th grade boys teacher at the Jewish school Toras Chaim in Portsmouth, was on a school field trip with students when a 13-year-old child got caught in an apparent rip current. The Coast Guard said the teacher rescued the student, who made it to shore and was treated at a local hospital.

About 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Virginia Beach price say a body, presumed to be Bauman, was recovered in the ocean near False Cape. Positive identification will be made by the state Medical Examiners’ Office.

The incident is the second apparent drowning in the region since July 3, when 60-year-old John Carmichael “Michael” Healy of Raleigh disappeared while swimming near Oregon Inlet.

Related story:

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.