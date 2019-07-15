Boy, 7, struck by Currituck Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Carova Beach

Authorities say a 7-year-old struck by a Currituck County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on the beach in Carova is in good condition, and the incident has been ruled an accident.

The boy was hit on the beach Saturday and suffered a minor head injury, WAVY TV reported.

The incident happened near mile post 16 and involved a sheriff’s office four-wheel drive vehicle.

The boy was airlifted to Norfolk but is expected to fully recover, the station reported.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.