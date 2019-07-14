Manatee makes a visit to Kill Devil Hills

For the third time this summer, a manatee stopped to say hello on the Outer Banks, this time in a canal in Kill Devil Hills.

Sun Realty Outer Banks Vacation Rentals captured some close-up face-time with a manatee Friday as he (or she) swam in a canal in the Baum Bay neighborhood.

It’s the third time in the past month a manatee has been spotted on the Outer Banks.

On June 29, one took a swim around the Rodanthe Pier, about two weeks after another “sea cow” was seen swimming in Currituck Sound.

Karen Clark, director of the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education, NC Wildlife Resources Commission, at the time said the Currituck Sound manatee had prop marks on its back that were healing, which could help for identification purposes in future sightings.

Manatees sightings are relatively unusual in North Carolina, but they have been spotted as far north as coastal Virginia during summer migration season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“During the summer manatees expand their range, and on rare occasions are seen as far north as Massachusetts on the Atlantic coast and as far west as Texas on the Gulf coast,” the wildlife service says. “Manatees may travel hundreds of miles during a year’s time, preferring to travel along channels and shorelines.”

