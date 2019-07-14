Check those tickets: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Kill Devil Hills

Did you buy a Powerball ticket at a Circle K in Kill Devil Hills? If so, you might be $1 million richer today.

A winning ticket for the Friday night drawing was purchased at a Circle K on S. Croatan Highway, according to the N.C. Lottery. Just which Circle K remains in question. None of the town’s three stores had been notified Saturday morning and the N.C. Lottery officials did not immediately respond to a request for the exact address.

But the lottery tweeted Saturday morning about the winning ticket, telling folks to check those numbers.

CORRECTION: The winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold on S. Croatan Hwy in #KillDevilHills. Check those tickets! https://t.co/tUfply2CVM — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) July 14, 2019

The winning Kill Devil Hills ticket matched all five white balls, but missed matching the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing. A single ticket in Tennessee matched all six numbers and won the Powerball’s $198 million jackpot.

