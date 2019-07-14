Check those tickets: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Kill Devil Hills

Did you buy a Powerball ticket at a Circle K in Kill Devil Hills? If so, you might be $1 million richer today.

A winning ticket for the Friday night drawing was purchased at a Circle K on S. Croatan Highway, according to the N.C. Lottery. Just which Circle K remains in question. None of the town’s three stores had been notified Saturday morning and the N.C. Lottery officials did not immediately respond to a request for the exact address.

But the lottery tweeted Saturday morning about the winning ticket, telling folks to check those numbers.

The winning Kill Devil Hills ticket matched all five white balls, but missed matching the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing. A single ticket in Tennessee matched all six numbers and won the Powerball’s $198 million jackpot.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.

