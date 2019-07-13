Coast Guard asks boaters to stay within safety zone at old Bonner Bridge

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet is seeing an uptick in charter and recreational vessels violating the current Code of Federal Regulations safety zone in place for the demolition of the old Bonner Bridge.

Vessels are cutting through the center span and other spans, not following the navigational buoy system, the Coast Guard says.

These phased projects were developed to make navigation as smooth as possible for the boating public and to reduce the amount of time spent demolishing the old bridge.

“We are requesting that the boating public follow the current navigation buoy system as required and allow the contractors to safely complete the project,” the Coast Guard said in an email.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com.