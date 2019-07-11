Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, becoming the second named storm of the 2019 hurricane season.

Barry is expected to become a weak hurricane before making landfall Saturday in Louisiana or Mississippi. Storm surge, heavy rain and wind hazards are likely to the central Gulf Coast over the next several days. Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge watches have gone up along the Gulf Coast ahead of the storm.

Barry isn’t expected to have any impact along the Outer Banks.

Meanwhile, a new tropical wave developed Thursday south of the Cabo Verde islands in Africa. The wave has a 10 percent chance of further development as it moves westward, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Related stories:

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.