Nags Head lifeguard rescue illustrates ocean dangers

Nags Head Ocean Rescue responded to a swimmer out in the ocean in distress this week — a rescue captured in a pair of dramatic photos by Carl Lewis.

“[Nags Head] lifeguards are trained to maintain concentrated observation of their duty area and its users in order to anticipate problems,” the town wrote in a Facebook post. “They identify emergencies and quickly intervene with rescue measures.”

The incident, near Jennette’s Pier, shows why it’s so important to swim near a lifeguard stand, swim with a flotation device, know rip current conditions and follow the lifeguard instructions.

“Lifeguard Ethan did a great job bringing this swimmer to safety. Lifeguard Supervision Sarah assisted by assessing the swimmer to confirm no injuries and educate on rip currents and ocean safety,” the town wrote.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.