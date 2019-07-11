Nags Head lifeguard rescue illustrates ocean dangers

July 11, 2019 OBX Today 0
A Nags Head lifeguard responds to a swimmer in distress in rough surf conditions. [Photo by Carl Lewis]

Nags Head Ocean Rescue responded to a swimmer out in the ocean in distress this week — a rescue captured in a pair of dramatic photos by Carl Lewis.

“[Nags Head] lifeguards are trained to maintain concentrated observation of their duty area and its users in order to anticipate problems,” the town wrote in a Facebook post. “They identify emergencies and quickly intervene with rescue measures.”

A swimmer in distress is rough surf near Jennette’s Pier. [Photo by Carl Lewis]

The incident, near Jennette’s Pier, shows why it’s so important to swim near a lifeguard stand, swim with a flotation device, know rip current conditions and follow the lifeguard instructions.

“Lifeguard Ethan did a great job bringing this swimmer to safety. Lifeguard Supervision Sarah assisted by assessing the swimmer to confirm no injuries and educate on rip currents and ocean safety,” the town wrote.

The incident is one of several local lifeguards deal with every day. [Photo by Carl Lewis]

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com.

