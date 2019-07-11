July 11 means free Slurpee day

Store crews across the country are getting ready for long lines of thirsty customers ready for free Slurpees.

Tomorrow’s July 11, 7-Eleven is celebrating 7/11 with a free small Slurpee for around 9 million customers between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

There are a variety of flavors, from the traditional Coke and cherry to this year’s featured flavor, Blueberry Lemonade. The “lite” flavor of the day is sugar-free cherry limeade.

A small Slurpee cup featuring colorful art and the hashtags #TFW (that feeling when …) and #slurplife was designed for sharing, 7-Eleven says.

“An illustration of an ‘open-wide’ mouth makes the perfect landing pad for photos featuring special Instagram and Snapchat GIFs and digital stickers that include sharks in party hats, oranges in hula skirts and pompom-wielding squirrels dressed as cheerleaders – among others,” 7-Eleven said in a news release. The company hopes social sharers use the hashtags #slurplife, #7ElevenDay and #TFW.

“7‑Eleven Day has become the busiest day of the year for 7‑Eleven stores as millions of both existing and new customers flock to our stores to celebrate with their favorite frozen drink and other special food deals,” said Raj Kapoor, 7‑Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages. “This year we hope to expand the party outside our stores as Slurpee drink-lovers share photos of them and their birthday Slurpee drinks.”

7‑Eleven introduced its iconic frozen carbonated beverage in 1966, according to a news release. The next year, the company’s advertising director coined the word “Slurpee” to describe the sound the drink made traveling through the straw.

The retailer started the free Slurpee birthday tradition in 2002.

