Couture by the Shore raises more than $93,000 for local families in crisis

The Outer Banks Relief Foundation’s 10th Annual Couture by the Shore raised more than $93,600 in net proceeds that will financially assist locals in need who are struggling with illness and other crisis.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $643,650 that goes directly to provide financial support to people living and working in our community while dealing with a medical emergency or personal tragedy.

Held annually on Mother’s Day weekend, Couture by the Shore is a festive spring event where fashion and fundraising unite. This year’s event was held at Duck Woods Country Club in Southern Shores Ten retail participants, including Birthday Suits, Foxy Flamingo Boutique, The French Door OBX, Gray’s Sportswear, Honey & Hive, Life’s A Beach, Mud Pie, Outer Banks Boarding Company, Untucked and Zen & Zip, put on an entertaining “Springtime in Paris” runway fashion show.

The event also included a silent auction featuring goods, services, restaurant and accommodation packages from local shops and vendors. Next year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

“We are honored by the support of our sponsors, local businesses and artists who donated to our silent auction, our volunteers and most importantly the community who once again came together for a fun-filled afternoon to raise money for those in need in our community,” says Millie Ward, Relief Foundation co-founder and event chair.

The Outer Banks Relief Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in late 2005. Its mission is to assist people in our Outer Banks community who are burdened with financial difficulties due to a debilitating disease or illness, or a personal tragedy to themselves and/or their families. Since January 2006, the foundation has distributed more than $1.8 million in financial assistance to over 890 applicants who are struggling due to no fault of their own.

For more information, visit outerbanksreleiffoundation.com or call 252-261-2004.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.