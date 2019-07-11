Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet tows disabled vessel to safety

Crews at Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet received a call at 3 a.m. Thursday for a disabled vessel with two aboard in Pamlico Sound after their anchor line failed.

Coast Guard crew members went underway and towed the vessel “Morning Prayer” from Long Point shoal to safe haven at Wanchese harbor, the station reported in a Facebook post.

“There were no medical concerns and both our crew and those on ‘Morning Prayer’ made it to the harbor safely. Bravo zulu crew on a job well done!” the Coast Guard wrote.

