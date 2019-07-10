Construction begins this week on Kitty Hawk drainage line replacement

Construction begins this week to replace drainage pipe lines and grade some of the ditches in Kitty Hawk Estates and Tarkle Ridge Drive.

The contractor will do their best to maintain minimal traffic disruption, however some delays may occur, the Town of Kitty Hawk said in a news release.

If homeowners have sprinkler systems or other landscaping installed within the right-of-way, it is the homeowner”s responsibility to mark or remove these from the right-of-way. The town or its contractor is not responsible for any damage.

Please contact Public Works at 252 261-1367 with any questions or concerns.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.