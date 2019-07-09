Teacher missing after rescuing student from rip current near Sandbridge

The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities are searching for a teacher who went missing trying to rescue a student in the ocean at False Cape State Park in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

The search has been ongoing since about 1 p.m. and is centered near Back Bay Wildlife Refuge.

The 35-year-old teacher and his students were on a school field trip when a 13-year-old child got caught in an apparent rip current. The Coast Guard said the teacher rescued the student, who made it to shore and was treated at a local hospital.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek are currently searching alongside crews from the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Virginia Marine Police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sector Hampton Roads command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 757-638-6641.

