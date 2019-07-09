Speed limit temporarily drops to 45 mph on Hatteras Island

The N.C. Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the National Park Service, has lowered the speed limit along much of N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island this week to 45 mph.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore was having issues with “‘near misses’ for rear-end collisions, pedestrian incidents and side swipes (with traffic parked on the side of the highway),” NCDOT spokesman Tim Hass said in an email.

“Much of it has to do with the new beach access at Kite Point, but there are ongoing issues with traffic at Canadian Hole as well,” he said. “Just too much traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular, at this time of year. Safety is always the top priority.”

The drop to 45 mph from 55 mph applies in Buxton and Avon, as well as N.C. 12 between Hatteras and Frisco, Hass said.

The lower limit is seasonal and will revert back to 55 mph on Sept. 15, he said.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.