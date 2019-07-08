Power outage continues after downed line, fire in Kill Devil Hills

About three dozen Dominion Energy customers are without power this evening after a downed utility line and small fire in Kill Devil Hills.

Beach 104’s Jody O’Donnell captured video of the fire at the 8.5 mile marker off U.S. 158 earlier this evening.

Dominion reports crews are on the scene working on repairs, with an estimated restoration time between 7 p.m. and midnight. What caused the fire is under investigation.

