Overheated HVAC unit sends smoke into Nags Head restaurant

An overheated heat and air unit on the roof was to blame for sending smoke into a restaurant at the Outer Banks Mall in Nags Head Friday afternoon.
Nags Head firefighters were called to Yellow Submarine at 12:11 p.m., after smoke was reported coming from an air conditioning vent.
“After securing the HVAC system, smoke was then cleared from inside the structure,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. “Thanks to all automatic aide response units. Great job by all.”
No injuries were reported.
This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.
