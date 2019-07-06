Cape Hatteras National Seashore releases name, photo of missing swimmer

The National Park Service has released the name and photo of a 660-year-old Raleigh man who went missing July 3 while swimming near Oregon Inlet.

Raleigh resident John Carmichael Healy, who goes by Michael Healy, was last seen swimming on a boogie board near Oregon Inlet that morning.

Healy, who was staying at Oregon Inlet Campground, started his swim on a boogie board approximately three-quarters of a mile south of off-road vehicle ramp 4, the National Park Service said in a news release. He was reported missing at 9:17 a.m.

The boogie board was later found in the water between the remaining section of the Herbert C. Bonner Bridge and the Marc Basnight Bridge.

The U.S. Coast Guard, North Carolina Marine Patrol, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Cape Hatteras National Seashore rangers searched for the man for 16 and a half hours, covering more than 43 nautical miles before calling off the search.

National Park Service rangers continue to patrol the shoreline for Mr. Healy.

Visitors are encouraged to call 252-473-3444 to report any information that could help locate Michael Healy.

