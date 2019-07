Omie Tillett, who along with his father, Sambo, brought offshore charter fishing to the Outer Banks, has passed away at age 90.

On The Other Side of Fishing on Beach 104 and 94.5 WCMS Friday morning, Capt. Marty Brill shared his memories of this pioneer of fishing and boatbuilding.

https://obxtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/omie-tillett-tribute-2019.mp3



Stay with OBX Today for more on this developing story.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.