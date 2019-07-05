Man, dog escape from early morning house fire in Powells Point

A man and his dog were able to escape after a fire broke out in their lower Currituck County home early Friday.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Pinewood Acres Drive in Powells Point around 5:30 a.m., according to Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department Chief Vernon Hart.

The man suffered a minor cut while getting out of the house, while the dog appeared to be fine.

Hart said the cause of the fire remained undetermined, and the home was a total loss.

Also responding to the scene with Lower Currituck were crews from Crawford, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk and Currituck Fire and EMS.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.