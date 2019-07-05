Currituck Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Adriana Desyre Floyd, who has been missing since Wednesday, July 3.

Adriana is believed to have run away from home and may be traveling in a 2003 white Buick LaSabre 4-door with NC tags of OBX95306, possibly heading to Maine, according to her mom.

She was last seen Wednesday night at her home in the Harbinger area. She is white, 5 feet 6 and 125 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and green spaghetti strap dress.

If anyone has any information concerning Adriana, please contact the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at 252-232-2216.

