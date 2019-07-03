Smoke from marsh fire on Dare mainland blanketing beach towns

Smoke from a marsh fire burning on the Dare County mainland was sending a blanket of smoke across Roanoke Island and the northern beach towns Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the fire has burned 30 acres so far in the Roanoke Marshes east of U.S. 264, halfway between Point Peter and Manns Harbor.

Firefighters are on staging scene, but have had to wait out a thunderstorm that has been slowly moving through the area before they can begin attacking the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet know.

Stay with OBX Today for updates on this developing story.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.