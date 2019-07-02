Avon Fishing Pier gets reinforcements

Cape Hatteras National Seashore recently made structural improvements to the Avon Fishing Pier. The $59,865 project was awarded to Seres Engineering & Services LLC from Charleston, South Carolina.

As part of the project, Seres Engineering & Services LLC installed eight new cross brace members between existing pilings under the pier house, the National Park Service said in a news release. The cross bracing is designed to improve the structural integrity of the pier house. In addition to the cross bracing, Seres Engineering & Services LLC performed an inspection to evaluate the depth that the pier house pilings are in the ground.

All on-site work has been completed. The contractor is currently in the process of compiling all of the survey information they collected. Once finished, they will recommend ways to further improve the fishing pier.

The public is invited to watch fireworks at the pier July 4 at 9:15 p.m. The Avon Fishing Pier’s address is 41001 NC-12, Avon.

