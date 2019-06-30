Two homes on opposite ends of Southern Shores heavily damaged by fire overnight

Two homes on opposite ends of Southern Shores were heavily damaged by fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters from Southern Shores, Duck, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Colington, Corolla and Lower Currituck were involved in battling both fires.

One blaze was in the 100 block of High Dune Loop on the south end of town, and the other in the 300 block of Duck Road/N.C. 12.

Crews were dispatched again to one of the fire scenes around 8:30 a.m. Sunday due to a flare up.

Other details about the fires were not yet available from authorities.

