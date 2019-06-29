Update: Hatteras and Ocracoke power back on after problem with high voltage feed

Crews working in April 2019 on the transmission lines on the new Rodanthe Bridge on Pea Island. [Cape Hatteras Electric Co-operative photo]

Hatteras and Ocracoke islands woke up this Saturday morning to no power, after an issue with the high voltage lines that bring electricity to the island.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative and Tideland EMC are the providers of electricity to the areas south of Oregon Inlet, and get their power from Dominion-managed transmission lines that run to a small transfer station across from the Oregon Inlet Campground.

