North Carolina’s newest ferries to be celebrated Friday in Hatteras village

A christening ceremony will take place Friday morning at the Hatteras ferry dock for the newest member of the N.C. Department of Transportation Ferry Division fleet, along with a celebration of the inaugural season for the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry.

The NCDOT will be christening the M/V Rodanthe, the first new vehicle ferry christened for the North Carolina Ferry Division since the M/V Sea Level in 2012.

It will replace the M/V Thomas A. Baum on the Hatteras-Ocracoke vehicle route, which will continue to be used at Hatteras Inlet until its retirement in 2021.

The Baum has carried the N.C. State University colors and school seal since its dedication in 1995. That livery will transfer to the Rodanthe, but with the Wolfpack’s “Tuffy” logo instead.

The newest ⁦@NCDOT_Ferry⁩, the MV Rodanthe, will be sporting the strutting wolf of ⁦@NCState⁩! In long standing tradition each of the NC ferries has a North Carolina university affiliation.

The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke villages has already served nearly 10,000 passengers in just over five weeks of operation.

Parking for the event that begins at 11:30 a.m. will be available at the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum adjacent to the ferry terminal

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.