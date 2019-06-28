Nags Head renourishment dredge has to make another run to Norfolk for parts

Outer Banks residents know that, unfortunately, it can sometimes take more than one trip in a week to get everything you need to get done up in Virginia.

That’s what the Dredge Liberty Island will have to do, but without having to deal with the weekend traffic on highways 158, 168 and I-64.

After just returning from a quick repair trip in Norfolk early Thursday, the dredge working on the Nags Head beach renourishment project has been pumping sand near the Epstein public beach access near mile post 15.

Then the hopper dredge will steam north on Friday evening to retrieve a critical piece of equipment currently being repaired at a Norfolk shipyard, according to an update from town spokesperson Roberta Thuman.

The Liberty Island is then expected to return to work on Sunday, Thuman said.

Once the dredge returns, construction will progress north over the next ten days or so to tie-into the beach that has already been completed near mile post 14.

After the tie-in is completed, construction will progress south from the subline about 5,000 feet.

A survey boat moves in and around the project area sampling depths. Beachgoers are reminded to give all equipment and boats a wide berth. [Photo courtesy Mere Crockett]

Thuman also noted on Friday the Juncos Street public beach access near mile post 19.5 has been re-opened fully to the public. The Forrest Street access near mile post 15.5 remains closed to parking, however pedestrians may still use the access.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.