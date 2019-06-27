VIDEO: Shark pays a visit to Kitty Hawk Pier

Sharks have been in the news a lot lately after three attacks in Northern Carolina in a matter of weeks. We’ve all seen and read urgent-sounding reports about shark overpopulation and the dangers the ocean’s top predator might pose to people.

In truth, we’re far more dangerous to sharks than they are to us. Shark attacks are extremely rare, yet human interaction is responsible for about 100 million sharks deaths across the globe each year, according to a joint study by universities in the U.S. and Canada.

With that in mind, enjoy this video by local outfitter and fishing charter captain Mikey Sabadic, who shot this video at Kitty Hawk Pier about 7 p.m. on June 25.

“The water was crystal clear and we saw what we estimated to be a sand tiger at about 6′ long and around 400lbs!!” Sabadic wrote on Facebook.

