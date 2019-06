A fire overnight damaged a shed at a home in Kill Devil Hills.

Crews were called to West Archdale Street at 1:02 a.m. Firefighers from Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk and Colington responded with Dare EMS on standby.

The blaze was contained to the shed, and no one was hurt.

Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal John Risoldi said the origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

