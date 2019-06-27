Dry conditions heighten need for fireworks safety

The Kill Devil Hills fire marshal’s office says dry conditions will make fireworks especially dangerous as the Fourth of July approaches.

Illegal fireworks in Kill Devil Hills and the state of North Carolina are classified as anything that explodes or propels into the air.

The fire marshal offers the following tips to keep safe and prevent fires:

When lighting legal fireworks choose an area clear of everything that could be ignited to cause an unwanted fire.

Wet the area down with a water hose and keep a bucket of water handy to throw on the smoldering fireworks.

Keep a water hose handy or some means to extinguish an unwanted fire, and always supervise children to keep them safe from burns.

