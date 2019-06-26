WATCH: Loggerhead heads back to the ocean after nesting in Nags Head

[embedded content]

A loggerhead sea turtle carefully laid her eggs and built a nest on the beach in South Nags Head late Tuesday night, then headed back to the sea.

The nest, which had to be moved Wednesday morning due to the town’s beach renourishment project, is the 13th sea turtle nest this season between Corolla and Nags Head.

For more information on sea turtle on the Outer Banks, see nestonline.org

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.