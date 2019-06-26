Outer Banks SPCA names Chrissea Rothrock interim shelter manager

The current the Supervisor of Animal Control for the Outer Banks SPCA has been named interim shelter manager while the search continues for someone to take the position full-time.

Chrissea Rothrock, who has worked with the OBX SPCA for nearly 10 years, was appointed to the vacant post by the group’s board of directors.

“Chrissea has built great relationships in our community with local veterinarians, county personnel, law enforcement and the public,” according to a statement from the Outer Banks SPCA board.

“We are excited that Chrissea has agreed to serve in this capacity and fill the role of shelter manager and animal control supervisor as we continue implementing our transition plan to find a permanent shelter manager,” the board stated in Tuesday’s news release.

The shelter manager position has been in flux since the end of 2018, when Lisa Bridge resigned. John Graves, who was both director and shelter manager, left suddenly on May 30.

