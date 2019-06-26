Nags Head beach renourishment taking a brief break for dredge repairs

The Dredge Liberty Island left for Norfolk on Tuesday evening for repairs and is expected to return to work on the Nags Head beach renourishment project Thursday morning.

The beach widening has reached the area just north of Nags Head Town Hall near mile post 14, according to an email update from the town.

While the dredge is in Norfolk, construction equipment will move to a new submerged pipeline, which sand is pumped through from offshore, located near the Epstein beach access and mile post 14.75.

When the dredge returns, construction should start moving north from this subline to tie into the already nourished beach north of Town Hall.

Once that is completed, construction will turn south from the subline at Epstein for about 5,000 feet, before having to move to another subline near Mile Post 16 north of Jennette’s Pier, where the same process will begin over again.

Beach widening has already been completed from mile posts 18.5 to 21 off South Nags Head.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.