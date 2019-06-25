UPDATED: Injured wild horse’s injury insurmountable

A wild mustang caretakers named Cali was humanely euthanized and buried in a sunny spot at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund’s rescue farm Monday after veterinarians determined her shoulder injury wasn’t treatable.

“After conducting an ultrasound of her shoulder and doing x-rays, we discovered that her shoulder was broken and dislocated,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund reported on Facebook Tuesday morning. “Our vet consulted with surgeons at N.C. State, but they advised that there has never been a case of a successful surgery for an injury like Cali’s. The bone in that area will not hold screws, and even if they were able to repair the break during surgery the chances of it remaining stable during recovery were slim to none.

“Without surgery, there was a high chance the dislocated bone would eventually puncture her skin.”

Caretakers humanely ended her suffering Monday night, and buried her at the farm, “in a sunny spot in the woods next to Roamer.”

“It’s a devastating loss for the herd, for all of you who were rooting for her recovery, and for those of us who had been taking care of Cali over the past few days,” the fund said. “But at least she didn’t suffer alone in the wild, and she was safe and comfortable for the last week of her life.”

