Outer Banks Fourth of July fireworks and festivities for 2019

Take a look at our big list of fireworks shows, parades and other Fourth of July festivities on the Outer Banks for 2019.

Corolla at the Whalehead Club

The 27th annual Corolla Independence Day Celebration starts at 3 p.m. The event features food vendors, a corn-hole tournament, watermelon-eating contest, and children’s games. Admission and parking are free. The fireworks display will begin at dusk.

Parking for the July 4 event is free and takes place at Currituck Heritage Park, 1160 Village Lane in Corolla.

For more information, see visit whaleheadclub.org, email info@visitwhalehead.com or call 252-453-9040.

Duck

The 15th annual Fourth of July parade begins Wednesday, July 4 at 9 a.m. After the parade, walk to the Duck Town Park for live music and some free watermelon.

The one-mile parade route is the same annually and begins at the crest of the hill on Scarborough Lane. The route follows Scarborough Lane towards the ocean, turns left onto Ocean Way, and then heads down Christopher Drive ending at Pamela Court.

Kill Devil Hills

The Town of Kill Devil Hills is hosting its annual fireworks show July 4 with assistance from an Outer Banks Visitors Bureau grant.

Fireworks begin at dark at the Avalon Pier, 2111 Virginia Dare Trail at milepost 6.

The fireworks will be visible from all areas of the Kill Devil Hills oceanfront. Rain date for the event is Friday, July 5.

Nags Head

The Town of Nags Head is hosting, in conjunction with the Nags Head Fishing Pier and the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, the annual Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular on Thursday, July 4 at 9:25 p.m. on the ocean pier at mile post 11.5 A rain date has been set for Friday, July 5. The fireworks display will last approximately 20 minutes.

Parking at and near the fireworks display site will be directed by the Nags Head Police Department. Those attending the show are encouraged to park east of U.S. 158. Those choosing to park west of of the bypass should use extreme caution while attempting to cross this heavily-traveled roadway.

The town reminds anyone attending not to use or block driveways. Vehicles blocking driveways or presenting a traffic hazard before, during, or immediately following this event will be towed. The Town of Nags Head requests that persons use the public beach accesses as pathways to the oceanfront. Please stay off the environmentally sensitive dune and do not use the private property of others, such as private gazebos or decks, to view the fireworks without the property owner’s permission.

The following public beach accesses are recommended for access to the beach for fireworks viewing:

South of Nags Head Fishing Pier

Curlew Street

Hollowell Street

Conch Street

North of Nags Head Fishing Pier

Bladen Street

Bittern Street

Bonnett Street

Barnes Street

Blackman Street

Jockey’s Ridge State Park is another great spot for viewing the fireworks. Other local fireworks may be seen but distantly. The park will be open late July 4 to accommodate visitors. Please call the park at 252-441-7132 for more information.

At the conclusion of the fireworks, spectator, pedestrian and vehicular traffic exiting the area will be directed and controlled by Nags Head police officers.

Manteo

The Town of Manteo is putting on annual Fourth of July festivities on the waterfront starting at 3 p.m. and running until dark (as fireworks begin). Events include live music, wacky hat, decorated bike and apple pie eating contests and fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

Hatteras Island

A July 4 golf cart parade motors off at 5 p.m. Hatteras Village. The parade starts at Teach’s Lair Marina.

In Avon, fireworks are scheduled at the Avon Pier starting at 9:15 p.m. The show is sponsored by the Avon Property Owners Association and funded in part by the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau. The fireworks display, permitted by and in cooperation with the National Park Service, lasts about 20 minutes. Fireworks are visible all along the Avon beach and parking is limited, so walk, bike or carpool.

This event is additionally made possible through donations from the Hatteras Island business community and its residents, property owners, and guests. Radio Hatteras will broadcast patriotic “Music for Fireworks.” Rain date is July 5.

Ocracoke

Ocracoke Island’s celebrating Independence Day over a three-day period, starting Wednesday, July 3, with a traditional Ocracoke Island square dance and fireworks that can be viewed from Silver Lake Harbor beginning at 9:15 p.m.

On July 4, the celebrate continues all day, with a sand sculpture contest and “Old Time Independence Day Parade.” In the evening there will be a glow-in-the-dark laser effects show and dance party.

On Friday, July 5, festivities conclude community beach bonfire at the Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach/Day Use Area.

For more information, click here.

