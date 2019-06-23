Video: Sixth season of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks premieres tonight on Nat Geo

The sixth season of the reality TV series Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on National Geographic, Spectrum channel 45/762, featuring a new set of locals up against returning captains from up north.

In the first episode, it’s opening day of bluefin season and Captain Zack Shackleton of the Rasta Rocket wants to prove that his 28-foot 2000 Contender can compete with boats twice its size, while Pinwheel’s captain, Tyler McLaughlin, is determined to win his first season down south.

Teaser clip courtesy National GeographicThis story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.