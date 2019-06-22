VIDEO: Bear cub gets police escort in Currituck County

How often do you see a bear cub getting a police escort? It happened today in Currituck County.

Nicole Hines posted this Facebook video of Currituck County Sheriff’s deputies keeping the youngster safe as meandered along the Waterlily Road causeway to Church’s Island on Friday.

Currituck sheriff’s Sgt. M. Corbell and Deputy J. Evans got the call Friday afternoon that a bear cub was laying in the road on the causeway.

“To help keep him from being struck by vehicles, we were able to escort him off the road and to safety,” Evans told OBXToday’s Sam Walker. “We kept our emergency lights flashing and used the sirens to keep him on track and push him down the road until he left the roadway and returned to the woods. Never a dull moment on patrol.”

Black bears are abundant in coastal North Carolina, and it’s the time of year young bears are leaving their mothers and wandering in search of food and territory.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.