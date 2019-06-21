Violent storm spawns waterspout, rips off shingles, knocks out cable and power

A fast and violent storm blew across the Outer Banks on Thursday evening, downing trees and knocking out power in multiple locations on the beach and mainland, ripping shingles from rooftops in Kill Devil Hills and leaving most of the area without cable or internet.

It’s scary outside right now. Posted by OBX Today on Thursday, June 20, 2019

The storm hit about 6 p.m., with a fast-moving shelf cloud darkening the skies and kicking up sudden and damaging winds. Torrential rain and lightning followed before moving off and leaving behind a rainbow over the ocean.

Top wind gusts recorded in the area were 78 mph at Duck Pier, 63 mph at the Alligator River Bridge, 54 mph at Avon and 48 mph at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.

Northern Currituck was hit hard, with toppled trees knocking out power in the Moyock area and possibly taking out Spectrum cable and internet services as well. Spectrum reported outages of cable, internet and voice service across the Outer Banks from about 6 p.m. and continuing as of 9:30 p.m.

Trees were also reported down in multiple spots in Duck and Southern Shores.

At Second Street and Beach Road in Kill Devil Hills, utility lines were down after the storm and both roads remained partially blocked until past 7:30 p.m.

On Clamshell Drive in Kill Devil Hills, photos by Debbie Mennicucci showed shingles torn from roofs and a large tree down.

Off Hayman Street and Bay Drive in Kill Devil Hills, photographer Bob Tenbusch captured an image of a massive water spout in the sound.

The initial storm seemed to move off as fast as it came, creating a colorful sunset and a brief rainbow over the ocean. The National Weather Service dropped a severe thunderstorm watch for the area as of 9 p.m.

But more showers and storms were rolling across the area later in the evening, with gusty winds and heavy rain. The worst of the weather is expected to move offshore after midnight, and leave behind great weather for the first weekend of summer.

