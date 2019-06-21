UPDATED: Handee Hugo burglary suspect arrested in Vance County

Kitty Hawk police say James Garrett Boggs of Henderson has been arrested in connection with a June 7 burglary at the Handee Hugo convenience store at the corner of N.C. 12 and Ocean Boulevard.

The store was broken into at 1:06 a.m. and a yet-to-be determined amount of merchandise was stolen.

Tips helped lead police to identify Boggs as a suspect and issue felony warrants charging him with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods, Kitty Hawk police said in a Facebook post.

Courtesy Kitty Hawk police

Boggs was arrested this week in Vance County and is jailed on $60,000 bond, town police said.

“Thanks to the great folks at the Vance County Sheriff’s Office for apprehending Boggs,” Kitty Hawk police said on Facebook. “We must also thank our followers for identifying Boggs. It takes a community, to protect a community. So if you see something then say something.”

