Flags at half-staff in honor of Korean War vet whose remains return after 70 years

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on today, June 21, in honor of U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class William “Hoover” Jones, and all those who have fought for our country overseas and never returned home.

Jones, a native of Red Oak, N.C., was declared missing in action while serving in the Korean War in 1950. After nearly 70 years, his remains were returned home to family and friends, providing closure after years of uncertainty.

In honor of his life and service, Jones will lie in state at the N.C. State Capitol rotunda in Raleigh today. A funeral service for Jones will be held Sunday in Rocky Mount.

Click here to read about the service and more about Jones’ story.

The Town of Kill Devil Hills is observing the state flag order, “and extends its sympathies to PFC Jones’ family, and all families that have lost a service member in conflict,” town officials said in a news release.

