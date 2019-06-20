Suspects arrested after assault, stabbing Wednesday evening in Moyock

One person was being treated at an area hospital after being stabbed multiple times, and several suspects were in custody, following an assault in Moyock Wednesday evening.

Currituck County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Currituck Fire and EMS crews were in the area near the Tulls Creek Bridge on Tulls Creek Road responding to a scene related to the incident.

Because the case was still under investigation, further details were not yet ready for release according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with OBXToday.com for more information on this developing story.

