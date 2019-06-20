Severe weather possible Thursday ahead of beautiful start to summer

After the Outer Banks took a pounding from strong thunderstorms on Wednesday, the entire area is in a slight risk for severe weather Thursday ahead of a cold front that will leave behind beautiful conditions for the first weekend of summer.

“This means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible,” said Erik Heden, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City.

“The timing would be Thursday afternoon through the evening, with the main threat right now being damaging winds but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out,” Heden said.

There is a high risk of rip currents for the south facing beaches from Cape Point to Frisco, Hatteras and Ocracoke on Thursday, and everyone should stay out of the ocean.

From Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon and Buxton north of The Point the risk is moderate where only experienced surf swimmers who know how to handle being caught in a rip current should enter the ocean above their knees.

Once the storms clear out by early Friday and summer begins at 11:54 a.m., it should be warm and dry right on through the middle of next week.

National Weather Service forecast for Nags Head:

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

