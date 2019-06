Michael and Sara Cubberley of Roanoke, Virginia found this fossilized great white shark’s tooth on the beach off Kitty Hawk on Saturday.

The couple was thrilled with the find, which was verified by several N.C. Aquariums’ staff members. Everyone can see live sharks up close and personal at the N. C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.