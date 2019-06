No one was injured after a house was struck by lightning in South Nags Head during Wednesday’s strong thunderstorms.

Nags Head Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 6:19 p.m. after the roof of a home on W. Westside Court was hit by a bolt.

On average, North Carolina has the fifth-most flashes of lightning of any state in the country.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.